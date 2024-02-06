Díaz-Canel attends inauguration of Education Congress in Cuba

Havana, Feb 6.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel participated this Monday in the inauguration of the 14th International Congress of Higher Education that will take place from February 5-9 at Havana’s Convention Center.

The forum, convened by the Cuban Ministry of Higher Education (MES), is being attended by more than 2,000 figures and experts from 40 countries.

Also present at the event are president of the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, and prime minister Manuel Marrero.

The Congress will provide the opportunity to establish alliances, agreements and cooperation links, Cuban Deputy Minister of Higher Education Reynaldo Velázquez told reporters recently.

In a press conference, the official explained that the forum will continue the path of contributions from knowledge to take on the global challenges contained in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. (Taken from Prensa Latina)