Diaz-Canel talks about recreation with young people in Santa Clara

There he presented to the deputies representing Santa Clara in the National Assembly the set of recreational activities that will contribute to the recreation of the population, one of the demands of previous visits.

Díaz-Canel exchanged ideas with young people and workers of that collective to activate recreational areas, at least on weekends, and to take recreational options to other municipalities of the province as well. The Cuban president listened to youths’ concerns about the need to encourage students’ participation in those and other recreational spaces, as well as the tense situation of public transportation.

At the same time, the also First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba explained to the young people aspects of the government’s efforts to address the difficulties in the midst of the harsh U.S. blockade.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)