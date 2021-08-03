Dr. Rigosa highlights efficacy of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine

Havana, Aug 3.- By the time the vaccination process against Covid-19 finished in all 15 Havana municipalities, healthcare authorities highlighted the efficacy of the Abdala vaccine in those who were immunized and subsequently were infected by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Dr. Bertha Melba Rigosa, an expert in General Comprehensive Medicine and director of the Primero de Enero Polyclinic in Playa municipality, told Prensa Latina that out of a population of 8,030 patients to be vaccinated, 7,984 were immunized without any adverse events.

Dr. Rigosa praised the population’s confidence in the vaccines, designed by Cuban scientists, and an evidence of the mass participation in consultations before receiving the antigen designed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), and confirmed a downturn in the number of infections since the beginning of the vaccination process.

‘We have seen that most of the Covid-19 cases have practically shown mild symptoms, just like another cold or flu. None of them has turned into a severe condition, or death, which means a lot to us,’ she emphasized.

The expert recalled that this healthcare center successfully participated in phase III of clinical trials on Sobernana 02, created by the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Center (CIGB), a research that involved 1,984 subjects.

‘The population wanted to be vaccinated despite the fact it was a study and we had no adverse effects either,’ Dr. Rigosa explained.

On Monday, the immunization with Abdala has being carried out to a second group of pregnant women and nursing mothers, totaling 58 and 27, respectively, the process started on Friday in that institution. (Prensa Latina)