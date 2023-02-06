lunes, febrero 6, 2023
Cuban president participates in assembly to approve candidacy (+Photo)

Santa Clara, Cuba, Feb 6.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel participates in the extraordinary session of the municipal assembly of People’s Power in Santa Clara, where the candidacies of the deputies to the Parliament will be discussed and approved.
The Cuban president is one of the eight proposed representatives of this district, in the center of the country, to the next legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

In order to make up the electoral list for the elections, which will be held on March 26, 2023, the nominees for deputies must have, by freehands, more than 50% of the vote of the delegates gathered this Sunday Marta Abreu de Las Villas Central University´s plenary hall.

The Cuban province of Villa Clara has 32 candidates proposals for deputies, distributed in the 13 municipalities of this demarcation, whom being approved, will start from the 6th of February, meetings with the inhabitants of urban and rural communities, including visits to work and study centers.

The president of the National Candidacy Commission (CCN), María Consuelo Baeza, recently told the Cuban press that in the national, provincial and municipal plenary sessions of mass and student organizations, more than 19 thousand people were proposed and approved as pre-candidates for deputies throughout the country.

Baeza pointed out that the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power will have 470 deputies (135 less than the current one), of which 221 (47,02%) will be grassroots delegates; 135 (28,7%) will be provincial; and 114 (24,2%) national.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

