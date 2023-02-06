Cuban president participates in assembly to approve candidacy (+Photo)

In order to make up the electoral list for the elections, which will be held on March 26, 2023, the nominees for deputies must have, by freehands, more than 50% of the vote of the delegates gathered this Sunday Marta Abreu de Las Villas Central University´s plenary hall.

The Cuban province of Villa Clara has 32 candidates proposals for deputies, distributed in the 13 municipalities of this demarcation, whom being approved, will start from the 6th of February, meetings with the inhabitants of urban and rural communities, including visits to work and study centers.

The president of the National Candidacy Commission (CCN), María Consuelo Baeza, recently told the Cuban press that in the national, provincial and municipal plenary sessions of mass and student organizations, more than 19 thousand people were proposed and approved as pre-candidates for deputies throughout the country.

Baeza pointed out that the 10th Legislature of the National Assembly of People’s Power will have 470 deputies (135 less than the current one), of which 221 (47,02%) will be grassroots delegates; 135 (28,7%) will be provincial; and 114 (24,2%) national.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)