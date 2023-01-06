Díaz-Canel highlights contributions of Havana University to Cuba

For almost three centuries, the UH has forged the vanguard in educational, scientific and cultural matters in Cuba, so one cannot talk about the history of the country without mentioning this institution, he said, after thanking receiving of the commemorative plaque for the anniversary, from the hands of its rector, Miriam Nicado.

The Head of State recalled that in its classrooms, forgers of patriots, exalted figures from the history of Cuba were nurtured and radiated those ideas to the rest of the country.

He also expressed the gratitude of the people and the Government for the social commitment of the UH in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and its role in the creation of vaccines and care in hospitals and isolation centers, as well as the active use of its experts in government programs and projects.

For her part, Nicado expressed the commitment to continue the effort to perpetuate the work bequeathed by the Cuban patriots who graduated from its classrooms, to remain at the forefront of revolutionary thought and to work to guarantee the well-being of the people.

At the event, the educational institution received recognition from the Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean, whose general secretary, Roberto Escalante, highlighted the heritage and historical values of the institution and its contributions to knowledge and society, inside and outside of the island.

The Communist Party of Cuba in Havana, the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba and the Ministry of Higher Education also presented distinctions to the UH.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)