Air Canada reinitiates flights to Varadero, Cuba’s major destination

Matanzas, Cuba, Jul 5.- Air Canada has resumed flights to Varadero, Cuba’s major coastal resort in high demand by tourists from that northern nation, a civil aeronautical source confirmed.

The itinerary was bound for the Juan Gualberto Gomez airport, in western Matanzas province, from Toronto, on an A-321 plane that arrived at 10:20 hours (local time) carrying 130 passengers, Yamil Millares, chief of on-ground operations of that facility informed.

‘It is very important to restart these operations since Canadian vacationers historically represent a market with a large influx into our famous sun and beach tourist destination,’ the manager told Prensa Latina.

In addition, he added, it indicates confidence and security in both the treatment and biosecurity measures against Covid-19 in the destination and in the structures and agencies that intervene in the tourist activity.

Millares added that the above mentioned airline will have two weekly frequencies, initially scheduled until October on Saturdays and Sundays.

‘Tourists are subject to health controls established to prevent contagion of the pandemic,’ he said.

With the incorporation of Air Canada, there are now six companies that fly to the Juan Gualberto Gomez airport: Russia’s Aeroflot, Azur Air, NordWind and Royal Flight; and the Anglo-German agency TUI UK, with vacationers from the United Kingdom.