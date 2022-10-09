Diaz-Canel evokes Che Guevara’s phrase in his tribute in Cuba

The Cuban president took the podium and stated the legendary phrase by Commander Ernesto Che Guevara at the conclusion of his farewell letter to Fidel Castro and the Cuban people in 1965 when he left to set up the African guerrilla in the Congo.

The commemorative rally, held at the Ernesto Guevara sculpture complex, which keeps the remains of Che and his internationalist fighters in central Cuba, was also attended by Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes, second in command of Column 8 Ciro Redondo, which invaded central Cuba from the east in 1958 under the command of the Heroic Guerrilla, as Che is popularly known.

Colonel Leonardo Tamayo, the only living survivor of the Bolivian guerrilla in 1967, was also at the ceremony. The main speech at the patriotic-artistic event was made by Aylin Alvarez, first secretary of the Young Communist League (UJC) in Cuba, who called to multiply the example Che and his internationalist thought.

At the conclusion of the event, Prensa Latina spoke with Argentinian journalist Telma Luzzani, who noted that she felt very moved when she contemplated the image of Che in the square and the videos of him that were screened.

“Since I arrived I have not stopped crying, a culturally beautiful and politically powerful show and I think Che deserved it,” she reaffirmed.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)