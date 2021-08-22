President of Cuba thanks for the support for projects in La Güinera

Havana, Aug 22.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, thanked the work of the inhabitants of La Güinera, in the municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, Havana, where socio-economic development projects are being promoted.

The town was the scene of riots on July 11th, promoted from abroad through social networks, as part of the discrediting and destabilization campaign being leveled at Cuba, denounced by the Cuban authorities.

This Friday, Díaz-Canel checked in person the progress of the transformations that the community is undertaking to improve road, hydraulic, civil infrastructure, and health, educational and social institutions.

During the meeting, the President contacted the authorities, local actors and the population, with whom he discussed the transformation program taking place.

The tour is part of a group of exchanges carried out by the Cuban head of state in various communities to learn about the impact of local projects, as well as the concerns of citizens and listen to proposals for the solution of their problems.