Clear and unmistaken ethnic cleansing: Trump calls for moving Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan to clean out Gaza

Washington, January 27 .- U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed relocating Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Jordan, Egypt, and other Arab nations to “just clean out” the war-torn area, in what analysts see as a push for the expulsion of Palestinians from their homelands.

Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with King Abdullah II of Jordon about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries.

“I said to him that I’d love you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now and it’s a mess, it’s a real mess,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump said he has plans to do the same with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. “I’d like Egypt to take people … You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the century, it’s had many, many conflicts. And I don’t know, something has to happen.”

The president said that the potential housing “could be temporary” or “could be long-term.” He claimed the move can “bring peace” to West Asia if Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations accept enough Palestinian refugees.

This is not the first time Trump and his team have proposed the relocation of Palestinian people, especially the people of Gaza to another country. During the run-up to his inauguration, Trump’s West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff, said Trump is considering relocating the Gaza residents to Indonesia for the duration of the reconstruction period.

However, Indonesia slammed the idea saying, “Indonesia remains steadfast in its position that any attempt to relocate Gaza residents is unacceptable.” In addition to Indonesia, the majority of the international community, especially the Arab nations have rejected the plan in favor of Palestinian sovereignty.

The idea of a so-called “voluntary migration” of the people of Gaza was first promoted during the Biden administration by far-right Israeli ministers.

Analysts say any plans for relocating refugees will give the Israeli regime the excuse it needs to forcibly expel Palestinians from Gaza, and repopulate the territory with Israeli settlers.

During the 15 months of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war against the people of Palestine, more than 46,707 were killed, and 109,660 injured, most of them children and women.

Gaza’s 2.3 million population has been displaced multiple times and much of the besieged territory is in ruins.

On January 15, the Israeli regime, failing to achieve any of its war objectives including the “elimination” of Hamas or the release of captives, was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)