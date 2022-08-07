Diaz-Canel chairs meeting on fire in western Cuba

Moreover, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal updated the situation of the injured, that now total 67, including three in a critical state, three in a very serious one, 12 in a serious condition, 20 in a less serious state and 29 in a minor one. The minister said that bags of serums and all the creams for the care of burns are available.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when an electrical discharge during a storm hit oil storage tank 52 of the Matanzas Supertanker Base. Despite efforts, there were new explosions at the site in the early hours of Saturday due to the extension of the fire to a second fuel repository, which injured several people, including members of a press team.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, alongside Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, is following up the situation and visited the injured at the Faustino Perez provincial hospital.Several social media users sighted smoke from the fire in towns north of Havana, which was confirmed by the Institute of Meteorology, which reported that it is the result of the incidence of northeasterly winds.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)