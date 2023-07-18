Diaz-Canel expresses gratitude for solidarity in Belgium and Europe (+Photos)

It seemed important to us that the first thing we do here is this meeting, he stated in an event attended by some 200 people, the maximum capacity of the facility.

Thank you for defending the Revolution in all these years, for not being confused, stated the Cuban president, who shared details of Cuba’s reality and the country’s fight against the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on the Caribbean island for more than 60 years.

In this regard, he recalled all 243 measures taken by the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021) to intensify the blockade, including Cuba’s inclusion on Washington’s unilateral State Sponsors of Terrorism list and its consequences in the international financial arena.

Díaz-Canel denounced the cruelty and perversity of the US policy to try to suffocate the Cuban people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Government of the United States pressured foreign companies so that they do not sell oxygen or lung ventilation equipment to Cuba, he said.

Regarding the pandemic, Diaz-Canel highlighted the response by Cuban scientists and the speed with which they created vaccines to protect the population.

All these situations led us to materialize the concept of creative resistance, consisting of resisting the blockade and at the same time working for the development of the country, he said.

According to Díaz-Canel, Cuban residents abroad who defend their homeland without being intoxicated by the campaigns of lies, and friends of solidarity are part of that concept.

The president asserted at the meeting that the Cuban Revolution will continue to be victorious. (Taken from Prensa Latina)