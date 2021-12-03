Cultural exhibition on solidarity with Cuba opens in Austria

Vienna, Dec 3.- Authorities from the city of Sankt Polten, the capital of federal state of Lower Austria, inaugurated an exhibition of works by prominent painter Hubert Schorn, during which solidarity with the Cuban Revolution was reaffirmed.

Deputy Mayor Harald Ludwig participated in the event, as well as the chargé d’affaires of the Cuban Embassy to Austria, Marlen Redondo, who expressed gratitude for the support for Cuba at this exhibition, which also displays a photo show.

Photos are part of the Thomas Schorn Collection, included in his book ‘The History of the Cuban Revolution’, which will be presented within the framework of the event.

Participants in the meeting condemned the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba for more than 60 years.

Redondo spoke about Cuba’s recent achievements in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, as a result of which the Caribbean island opened to the world and children returned to schools.

(Prensa Latina)