Cuba’s Soberana Plus Vaccine Candidate is Safe

Havana, May 11.- The Soberana Plus vaccine candidate developed in Cuba and administered to people suffering from Covid-19 was classified as safe.

Speaking on Cuban television, the main researcher in the clinical trials on Soberana Plus, Arturo Chang, explained that the study was excellent, and they wanted to demonstrate its safety in several age groups.

Soberana Plus can raise the antibodies of these people, said Chang.

There is scientific evidence that humans can be reinfected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the disease, and Cuba is working to protect convalescents as well, the expert stressed.

Soberana Plus is designed for people already vaccinated and one dose is enough to increase their protection, Chang explained.

He noted that the placebo is present in phase II of the Soberana Plus clinical trial as part of the good practices that must be complied with from the scientific point of view, such as the demonstration of the hypothesis that the vaccine candidate is immunogenic.

The scientist cleared doubts about the link between the vaccine and hypertension.

He emphasized that the vaccine candidate does not increase blood pressure; the people who made reference to this point were already hypertensive, they just did not know it.

After injecting Soberana Plus, self-care, physical distancing and correct use of the face masks must be maintained, Chang reminded, and said that the level of efficacy of the vaccine candidate has yet to be evaluated. (Prensa Latina)