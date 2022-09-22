Cuban president to appear on TV program on Family Code

The TV appearance will be on Wednesday night, after Noticiero Estelar, and, according to the website, the audiovisual program includes life stories, social activism, beliefs, prejudices, frustrations, and inspiration, a dialogue that took place on Tuesday at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.

According to the information released by the Government, Cubavision, Cubavision Internacional, Canal Caribe, Radio Rebelde, Radio Habana Cuba, the platforms of the Presidency and the country’s digital public media will broadcast the program simultanously starting at 8:30 p.m. (local time).

Previously, Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter that the new legal instrument symbolizes the hope of thousands of people marked by painful experiences of exclusion and silence and ‘human beings who have suffered and suffer the gaps in our laws.”

The head of State ratified his vote in favor of the new legislation and recalled that on September 25 the Code will be submitted to a popular referendum in 21,000 polling stations nationwide, from 7:00 to 18:00 hours (local time).

(Taken from Prensa Latina)