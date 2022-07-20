Cuban Prime Minister arrived in Nicaragua

Managua, Jul 20.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero arrived yestarday in Nicaragua to participate in the central act for the 43rd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista revolution.

The delegation headed by Marrero is also composed of the Foreign Affairs Vice Minister Josefina Vidal, as well as the director of South America of the Foreign Ministry, Carlos de Cespedes, among other officials.According to the agenda, the visiting delegation will hold a meeting with Cubans residing in the Central American country and with members of solidarity movements with the Island.

The head of government and his entourage were welcomed by the executive president of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute, Roberto Lopez, as well as by the Cuban ambassador to Nicaragua, Jorge Mayo.Delegations from Venezuela and other friendly countries will attend the activities for the national day in the land of Sandino.

Likewise, about 277 international guests from social and solidarity movements are expected to participate. The Sandinista popular revolution triumphed in Nicaragua on July 19, 1979, putting an end to 45 years of exploitation by the Somoza military dictatorship.

(taken from Prensa Latina)