Cuban president presides over Anti-Imperialist Tribune in Support of Palestine

Sancti Spíritus, November 30.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel chaired this Friday in this central province of the country the Anti-Imperialist Tribune in defense of the cause of the Palestinian people, which was attended by thousands of people from Sancti Spíritus.

The president was accompanied by Roberto Morales, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and by the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in Sancti Spíritus.

Students, workers and the general public gathered this Friday in the Plaza de la Revolución Mayor General Serafín Sánchez Valdivia to denounce the genocide of the Israeli occupation army in the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023.

The central words of the event were given by Abran Sánchez, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Union of Young Communists, who pointed out that “History will not forgive the indifferent” and described this occupation as ruthless.

“The Zionists have carried out an endless war,” while he assured that “of the more than 40 thousand dead, the majority are women, children and the elderly” and then stressed that nothing can justify what is happening in Gaza.

“The world condemns the Israeli barbarism against the Palestinian people. For that Palestine of dreams, for that Palestine of dignity and decorum, for its children and women, for the generous blood of its children, all our Solidarity,” he concluded.

Caroline García, a sixth grade student at the Serafín Sánchez Valdivia Primary School, and Sanad Abdulralhmam, a Master and PhD student in Agricultural Sciences, from the sister Republic of Yemen, participated in the activity.

Caroline demanded that “the chirping of the birds be heard and not the sound of the bombs,” while Sanad said that “Every wound and every martyred woman or child shakes us to the core and encourages us to continue defending the cause of the Palestinian people.”

On behalf of the workers from Sancti Spíritus, Maidenly Toledo, from the Sancti Spíritus Meat Company, said that “Justice cannot be delayed any longer. Let the world see us and listen to us until one day Palestine finally has peace.”

The Plaza de la Revolución was filled this day with patriotic music and poetry, such as the one entitled Enamorado de Palestina, performed by the quartet A su Tiempo: Palestina, mi amor, and the strength of the verse of the improvised poets, accompanied by the Parranda Espirituana.

As a culmination, the emblematic song Cuba, qué linda es Cuba was heard.

The Anti-Imperialist Tribune took place on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, declared on December 2, 1977 by the General Assembly of the United Nations. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)