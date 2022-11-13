Cuban president ponders benefits of circular economy

The specialists agreed that the circular economy is fundamental for the island because of its natural conditions, which could be used more sensibly, given the effects the environment has suffered resulting from climate change.

According to the Presidency’s website, it is essential to “link waste from production processes, so that problems such as pollution can be transformed into new solutions”.

The president insisted on creating a national circular economy strategy containing legal regulations, policies, and training issues, among other aspects.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)