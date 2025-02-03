Cuban president expresses support for Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum

Havana, February 3.- Miguel Díaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, has expressed his solidarity and support for Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico, in the face of the slanders of the U.S. government.

“These threats,” Díaz-Canel said in a post on the social network X, “are to justify its interventionist actions and pressure measures against the Aztec nation, which harm its sovereignty and threaten regional stability and peace.”

Donald Trump, president-elect of the United States, has threatened to impose radical tariffs on Mexico as well as other nations since his first day in office.

Karoline Leavitt, White House spokeswoman, said that new trade tariffs would be introduced on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, which would come into effect on February 1st.

“The president will implement on February 1st tariffs of 25% on Mexico, 25% on Canada and 10% on China for the illegal fentanyl they have supplied and allowed to be distributed in our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans,” Leavitt said.

According to the spokeswoman, Trump has no concerns that such measures will cause prices to rise for American consumers or unleash trade wars with these countries.

As a countermeasure, Sheinbaum’s government activated trade reciprocity plans by taxing up to 25 percent on American products distributed in Mexico, Prensa Latina news agency reports. (ACN)

The head of state also responded with a firm stance by demanding that Washington take action in its own territory against the rampant internal trafficking of arms and narcotics. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)