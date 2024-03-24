Cuban Communist Party condemns terrorist attack on Moscow

Havana, Mar 24.- Cuba’s Communist Party (PCC) expressed this Saturday its steadfast condemnation of the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Moscow, which left at least 115 deaths.

The party posted on X heartfelt condolences to the Russian people, especially to the victims’ families and relatives.

On X, Cuban authorities have expressed their solidarity with Russia and strongly condemned the attack, described by President Miguel Diaz Canel as “an atrocious terrorist act.”

On Friday, criminals wearing camouflage clothing and armed with rifles opened fire inside the crowded concert hall. Attackers further set fire to the seats of the cultural facility, which fanned the fire and made the roof of the hall collapse.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, over 115 perished in the incident, while several people involved were captured, including four terrorists participating in the attack. (Taken from Prensa Latina)