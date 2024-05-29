NATO expansion threatens peace, Cuba’s Foreign Minister warns

Havana, May 28.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez warned that the US offensive to dominate the countries and the expansion of NATO cause instability and threaten international peace with immeasurable consequences.

The Foreign Minister stressed on the social network X that non-conventional, cognitive or fifth-generation warfare also threatens world security.

Rodriguez pointed out that military spending in 2023 increased in all continents for the first time since 2009.

Recently, the Foreign Minister warned that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in its pretensions to impose its global domination, increases military spending and creates new threats to international peace and security. The highest representative of Cuban diplomacy denounced that the alliance tries to limit developing countries’ economic advances, which endangers the historical dominance of the United States and its allies. (Taken from Prensa Latina)