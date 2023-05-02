Cuba with Open Library for poetess Fina García Marruz

A panel devoted to the analysis and study of the life and work of the poet and essayist was held at the institution’s Hart Theater, with the participation of scholars Araceli Garcia Carranza, Roberto Mendez, Jesus David Curbelo and Rafael Acosta de Arriba as main panelists.

On the same day, the exhibition “Fina” was inaugurated at the Jose Marti National Library of Cuba. It consists of museum objects and bibliographic material belonging to the institution such as photos and letters of the writer with Cintio Vitier, her husband, .

The exhibition was orgnized by Carlos Valenciaga, specialist in Cuban collections, and Amarilys Maura Gutiérrez, a technician in fairs and exhibitions.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)