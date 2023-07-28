Bridges of Love movement to send more medical supplies to Cuba

Regarding the donation, Lazo said that it was possible thanks to the fundamental support of the pacifist organization Code Pink, the Cuban youtuber Guajiro Citadino (who lives in Mexico), as well as Cuban and US people who call for the normalization of relations between the two countries.

We are also carrying hundreds of three-way valves, along with surgical gowns, explained Lazo, who recalled they tried in the past to acquire the necessary catheters and the company that sold them refused.

The argument used then was that “Cuba is on the states sponsoring terrorism (SST) list; we even filed a complaint with the State Department about this,” Lazo said.

Difficulties imposed by a unilateral blockade that has lasted for over 60 years meant that they had to go to a third country to get the medical supplies that will arrive in Cuba on 26 July.

Raising the money was a big effort. Lazo highlighted the contribution of Medea Benjamin with CodePink, Guajiro citadino, as well as “Cuban-American and emigrant brothers and sisters who also contributed through social networks”.

Shipments of powdered milk to Cuba for Children´s hospitals will be also sent, Lazo commented.

The spectrum of people and organizations in the United States who urge for the elimination of the economic, commercial and financial blockade is increasingly growing. (Taken from Prensa Latina)