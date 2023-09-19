Díaz-Canel spoke with Cuban diplomats after arriving in New York (+Photos)

The head of state agreed on the good results of the event, held between the 15th and 16th of this month in Havana, and considered a success for the country and the Group itself.

The president will be the sixth speaker in the high-level segment that begins tomorrow at the UN headquarters in New York and includes several events dedicated to promoting the 2030 Agenda.

Díaz-Canel traveled accompanied by the heads of Foreign Relations, Bruno Rodríguez; and Health, José Ángel Portal, who will also present the experiences of Cuba and the G77 and China in areas such as universal health coverage or preparation for the Future Summit.

The High Level Week marks a decisive milestone on the path towards the 2030 Agenda and the urgent need to put the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back into action.

For this reason, the General Debate of the great event will begin on September 19 with space, in addition, for the High Level Dialogue on Financing for Development and other meetings to discuss the confrontation with pandemics or the fight against tuberculosis. (Take the Prensa Latina)