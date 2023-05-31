Cuba strengthens international judicial cooperation

During a meeting in Havana with Enrique Gil, Secretary General of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Ibero-American Countries (COMJIB), Marrero highlighted the potentialities for cooperation in training and computerization.

On national television, the Cuban prime minister expressed satisfaction with the accelerated pace of cooperation during the meeting held at the Palace of the Revolution, the seat of the Government.

Marrero pointed out that with the approval of the Cuban Constitution, a legal regulation process has begun in which 36 laws and 87 decrees have been approved so far.

Gil expressed his gratitude for the welcome and governmental support, and acknowledged Cuba’s efforts and leading role in Ibero-America and its rise in the organization, made up of justice ministers from 22 countries.

Cuba and Russia signed a judicial cooperation agreement on Tuesday on the 50th anniversary of the country’s justice court system.

At the headquarters of the Supreme People’s Court, its President, Ruben Remigio Ferro, and the Director General of the Russian Federal Bailiffs Service, Colonel General Dmitry Aristov, described the moment as an opportunity to continue to strengthen working ties between the two institutions. (Taken from Prensa Latina)