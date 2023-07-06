Cuba thanks FAO for support in agriculture

The Cuban minister made those remarks at the 43rd FAO Conference.

Pérez stressed that the Cuban State and Government prioritize guaranteeing the human and universal right to food. Accordingly, public policies have been approved to improve the economy and develop the country.

The minister noted that the new Constitution recognizes the people’s right to food, as well as the approval and implementation of the Plan for Food Sovereignty and Nutrition Education in Cuba, the Law on Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutrition Security, and its Regulations.

He expressed gratitude for the contribution Cuba has received from the UN specialized agencies, especially FAO, during this process.

The Conference, FAO’s governing body, is taking place from July 1-7.

Some 120 agriculture ministers and other high-level officials from 194 countries are discussing current world problems related to food and agriculture. (Taken from Prensa Latina)