Cuba thanks Africa, Caribbean and Pacific States for solidarity

Brussels, Mar 11.- Cuban Ambassador to Belgium Yaira Jimenez expressed gratitude at the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) for the solidarity with Cuba from those countries, to which she ratified the will to strengthen ties.

In her first speech at the Committee of Ambassadors of the forum, the diplomat described it as an extraordinary honor to express recognition for the support on behalf of the Cuban people.

Jimenez was officially introduced, along with other heads of mission, in the organization in charge of coordinating activities of the 1975 Lome Convention, a trade and cooperation agreement between the European Union and the African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

At the meeting, held in a video conference format, the ambassador commented that she comes from a country that has immunized nearly its entire population against Covid-19 with its own vaccines, the first ones developed in Latin America and the Caribbean.

As you probably know, in Cuba the right to life is a priority and the right to health care is a responsibility of the State, she stressed in this capital.

Jimenez reminded participants in the OACPS meeting that Cuba faces the economic, commercial and financial blockade by the United States, a policy that has been in force for more than six decades.

We are confident that we will continue counting on international solidarity in the face of this blockade and its rejection, she noted.

In her speech, the ambassador shared some of the transformations underway in Cuba to promote its socialist model of socioeconomic development.

(Prensa Latina)