Cuba: 89.4% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Havana, Mar 19.- A total of 9,899,478 people, 89.4 percent of Cuba’s population, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported.

Until March 16, 35,203,502 doses of the homegrown Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala (CIGB-66) vaccines had been administered in Cuba, the Ministry reported.

The experts stated that at least 10,622,077 citizens have received the first shot, including Covid-19 convalescents, who have received a single injection of the Soberana Plus vaccine.

Of that total, 9,384,684 Cubans have already received a second dose and 9,065,133 people have been shot with the third dose, while the Covid-19 booster dose has reached 6,131,075 nationals in selected territories and risk groups.

Since January, Cuba ranks first in average daily doses administered per 100 inhabitants, with 310.94 doses, followed by Chile (257.14 doses), the United Arab Emirates (243.78 doses), China (222.2 doses) and Brazil (189.55 doses), according to figures from Oxford University’s statistics website, Our World in Data.

(Prensa Latina)