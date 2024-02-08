Cuba modernizes airports’ infrastructures

Havana, Feb 8.- The modernization of Cuban airports’ infrastructures is now an indispensable element for Cuba’s development, transportation authorities said.

A report published in Granma newspaper on Wednesday shows data and opinions on the issue.

Officials stressed that despite the complex economic situation Cuba is going through, they are in favor of increasing the quality of services to passengers.

According to Granma, the annual report from the Cuban Aeronautical Corporation S.A. (CACSA), presided over by deputy prime minister Luis Tapia and Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodríguez, highlighted the actions at the José Martí International Airport’s Terminal 3 in Havana.

A Lost and Found office was built in that facility to protect, control, and deliver lost luggage, the air conditioning capacity in Terminal 3 was increased by 22 tons of refrigeration, and four new elevators (two panoramic views and two for disabled travelers) were installed.

In the arrivals area, the passenger flow was modified to allow a 70-percent rise in the number of passengers using the green channel (without physical baggage control), for which the four arrival baggage carousels underwent leading repairs, and three state-of-the-art X-ray machines were installed.

Among last year’s achievements, they mentioned the inauguration and starting-up of the new control tower at the Frank País International Airport in eastern city of Holguín.

Other projects included the implementation of the Automated Air Traffic Control System (self-developed), the purchase and installation of escalators at the Juan Gualberto Gómez Airport in Matanzas and the Jardines del Rey terminal in Ciego de Avila. Runway works are 80 percent complete. (Taken from Prensa Latina)