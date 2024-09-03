Cuba guarantees quality education despite resource limitations

According to statements by the head of the Ministry of Education (MINED), Naima Trujillo, essential methodological, technical and logistical assurances have been secured.

After touring the country and speaking with directors, teachers and local authorities, the minister explained that the course enrollment is similar to previous ones despite Cuba’s complex demographic dynamics. The sector has about 156 thousand teachers and professors to provide educational coverage.

Trujillo explained that the staff will gradually grow through strategies promoted for its total completion, including greater remuneration for the execution of teaching activities in other schools.

The minister also praised the appropriation of new digital skills by educators that will facilitate interaction with these communication platforms as a way to strengthen the quality of the teaching and learning process.

The determination to raise educational standards is the focus of what is known as the Third Improvement of Cuban Education which, among other priorities, addresses political-ideological work, the prevention of social problems, care for families in vulnerable situations and students comprehensive education, Trujillo noted. (Take from Prensa Latina)