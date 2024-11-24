G20 Summit: The challenge between statements and concrete results

Speaking to Prensa Latina, the journalist pointed out that before the start of the Conclave, the contradictions between the objectives announced by the organisers and the policies of the nations with the greatest geopolitical weight, including the climate agenda, were evident.

In this regard, the international analyst cited the example of US President Joe Biden, who, before arriving at the summit on 18 and 19 November, promised to allocate 500 million dollars to the recovery of the Amazon, but in the end only 50 million dollars were spent.

This shows Washington’s lack of real will, as this sum is equivalent to one day’s military expenditure in support of Israel’s genocide in Palestine,” he pointed out.

The G20 is made up of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkeye, the United Kingdom, the United States and two regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.

Created in 1999, its members account for two-thirds of the world’s population and 85 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product.

According to Almeida, the firm commitment to the climate issue is highly controversial, because the will and concrete actions are lacking.

A SUMMIT WITHOUT INTEGRATION PROJECTS

Unlike what was achieved at the meeting of the BRICS+ group in Kazan a few weeks ago, the G20 Summit concluded without concrete projects for productive integration, said Almeida, who is also president of the Ciudad Libre de Brasilia television station said.

Comparing the two programmes, he sees a clear difference.

The BRICS+ has taken concrete actions to promote the creation of a bank to support productive expansion projects that create jobs, overcoming the levels of development of many countries, intercommunication and integration of different regions of the world,’ he stressed.

He referred to the port recently inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Peru, which will lead to the construction of a rail link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, helping the growth of the Global South.

At this G20 summit, there is no news of projects of this kind; on the contrary, conservative, protectionist and selective ideas are being maintained.

He noted that the G20 includes countries that promote blockades such as the one the United States maintains against Cuba, or punitive measures against Venezuela, Iran and Nicaragua, so it is not to be expected that “these powerful countries will have a constructive agenda and projects that help development.” (Take from Prensa Latina)