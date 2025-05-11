Cuba denounces permanent aggression due to Washington’s blockade

Mexico City, May 10.- Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío stated in Mexico that his country is under permanent aggression due to U.S. policy, characterized by economic coercion through the blockade, according to the newspaper La Jornada.

In an interview with the newspaper, the deputy foreign minister warned that, while virtually the entire world has been subjected to tariff threats by the Donald Trump administration, toward Cuba “the onslaught is already underway and only military aggression is missing” to complete the siege.

He warned that, like never before, anti-Cuban sectors in the United States now have direct influence not only in Congress but also in the Executive Branch, embodied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“This gives them greater confidence to mobilize the enormous power the United States possesses against Cuba,” asserted Fernández de Cossío, who led the island’s delegation to the 17th Meeting of the Working Group on Migration and Consular Affairs between Mexico and Cuba, held in the neighboring country.

He denounced the inclusion of the Caribbean nation on the list of states that allegedly sponsor terrorism, a factor that unleashes additional and extraterritorial coercive measures that further complicate Cuba’s acquisition of products and credits in other markets.

Regarding Washington’s campaign against Cuba’s medical brigades, he noted that it seeks to discredit this symbol of Cuban society’s success and cut off a legitimate source of income obtained from agreements with countries that enjoy more favorable conditions than the island.

Regarding the migration phenomenon, he stated that if the large gap between industrialized and developed countries and developing nations is not reduced, it is natural that there will be an increasing flow from the south to the north in search of better living conditions.

Referring to the case of Cuba, Fernández de Cossío explained that the official U.S. policy is economic coercion and the blockade, aimed at depressing and making living conditions as difficult as possible, which provokes a migration drive.

“In addition to that, since the U.S. approach to migration toward Cuba since the 1960s has been for destabilization purposes, there has been a consistent attitude of privileging Cuban immigrants, regardless of how they cross the border,” he added.

Mentioning the Cuban Adjustment Act, the deputy foreign minister added that Cubans are automatically assimilated, granted refugee status, and provided with employment.

“No citizen of any other country in the world has that privilege. If the United States doesn’t put an end to this reality, the irregular flow will continue,” he said.

At another point in the interview, Fernández de Cossío pointed out the inability of U.S. leaders, throughout history, to accept that the island has the right to be a sovereign state. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)