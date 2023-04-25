Vietnamese Parliament president departs from Santiago de Cuba (+Photo)

martes, abril 25, 2023
Santiago de Cuba, Apr 24.- The president of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Voung Dinh Hue, left from the Antonio Maceo international airport, in this city, this Sunday, after a visit to Cuba that strengthened bilateral ties.
Cuba’s National People’s Power Assembly President Esteban Lazo and Santiago de Cuba’s top authorities bade farewell to Vietnam’s official delegation.

Dinh Hue met in Havana with the leader of the Revolution, Army General Raul Castro, and President Miguel Diaz-Canel as part of a busy agenda consisting of meetings with Cuban party leaders, parliamentarians and ministers.

The occasion was a propitious setting to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Cuba-Vietnam Solidarity Committee and the 50 years of Fidel Castro’s visit to areas liberated during the heroic war that the Vietnamese people waged against the United States.

A business forum held in Havana was one of the significant moments in the agenda to foster mutual cooperation and the potential to advance in economic and social projects.

The Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam expressed his admiration for the Cuban Revolution and its commitment to moving forward amid a complex situation, as well as the legendary friendship created in more than 50 years.

