Changes in Cuban neighborhoods are comprehensive, permanent

Havana, Jul 12 (Prensa Latina) President Miguel Díaz Canel affirmed here yesterday that the actions carried out in Cuba for the transformation of neighborhoods considered vulnerable are comprehensive and permanent.
In statements to the Ruta 10 television program, the president emphasized that these are an expression of the continuity of the thinking of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, who in his visits to these sites noted the vulnerabilities and potentialities for the improvement of the living conditions of the population.

He further said that Fidel Castro believed that socialism was built with conscience, not only with resources, which is why he always promoted community work.

These actions in vulnerable neighborhoods are aimed at improving infrastructure, services and raising the quality of life of their inhabitants as part of a government plan to promote the development of the country from the communities.

In this sense, he highlighted the support of universities and students in general in the diagnosis of problems and vulnerabilities.

Diaz-Canel also pointed out the relevance of developing and improving methods of participation and popular control to guarantee the success of the actions being carried out.

(taken from Prensa Latina)

