Changes in Cuban neighborhoods are comprehensive, permanent

He further said that Fidel Castro believed that socialism was built with conscience, not only with resources, which is why he always promoted community work.

These actions in vulnerable neighborhoods are aimed at improving infrastructure, services and raising the quality of life of their inhabitants as part of a government plan to promote the development of the country from the communities.

In this sense, he highlighted the support of universities and students in general in the diagnosis of problems and vulnerabilities.

Diaz-Canel also pointed out the relevance of developing and improving methods of participation and popular control to guarantee the success of the actions being carried out.

(taken from Prensa Latina)