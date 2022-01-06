Canadians’ interest in traveling to Cuba grows

According to the digital portal www.gocuba.ca, airlines such as Sunwing, Air Canada, Transat and WestJet are some of those that cover the route to Cuba.

The largest of the Antilles reopened its borders on November 15 and with it began the high season of tourism where Canada is considered the largest emitter of visitors to the Caribbean nation.

Some of the advantages for Canadian visitors to travel to Cuba is that all vaccines approved by Health Canada are accepted and children under 12 years of age are exempt from presenting a vaccination certificate or PCR test.

In addition, the PCR that Canadians need to enter their country is performed directly at the hotels for a cost of $ 30, payable locally with debit credit cards, Visa or Visa from northern banks.

In the case of not obtaining Covid-19 insurance in Canada, it is available at the Cuban airport or online at www.cubatravel.cu

On the other hand, in statements made by Hugo Rocha, commercial director of the Hola Sun Holidays firm, to Prensa Latina, some 1.2 million Canadian travelers are expected to visit Cuban destinations in 2022, a figure that would equate to 2019, the year in which more Canadian tourists stayed the night in the different state and private hotel facilities on the Island.

(Latin Press)