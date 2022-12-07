Argentina to assume pro tempore presidency of MERCOSUR

The meeting is marked by the disagreement between Uruguay and its partners over the host’s formalized decision to request accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which brings together 11 countries in a free trade relationship.

Addressing a foreign ministers’ meeting, Argentinian Chancellor, Santiago Cafiero considered that “a unilateral path is being taken which could lead to a rupture.”

We will prioritize Central America and the Caribbean, a logical step MERCOSUR must take to deepen regional integration and then project itself into other scenarios of great potential that await us in the African continent, he stated.

Argentina currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

