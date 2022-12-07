miércoles, diciembre 7, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Argentina to assume pro tempore presidency of MERCOSUR

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , , , , , , ,
Buenos Aires, Dec 7.- On Tuesday, Argentinian President Alberto Fernández will participate in the 61st Summit of Heads of State of the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) and will assume the pro tempore presidency of that bloc, the Casa Rosada confirmed.
According to a press release from the Secretariat of Communication and Press, the meeting will begin in Montevideo, the capital of the neighboring nation, at 10:00 local time.

The meeting is marked by the disagreement between Uruguay and its partners over the host’s formalized decision to request accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which brings together 11 countries in a free trade relationship.

Addressing a foreign ministers’ meeting, Argentinian Chancellor, Santiago Cafiero considered that “a unilateral path is being taken which could lead to a rupture.”

We will prioritize Central America and the Caribbean, a logical step MERCOSUR must take to deepen regional integration and then project itself into other scenarios of great potential that await us in the African continent, he stated.

Argentina currently holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuban Scientist’s Contributions Acknowledged

Security Council Receives Elements for Actions against Israel

Cuban contributions in the fight against Covid-19 praised

Redacción Digital