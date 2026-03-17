Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “It pains me that they seek to exterminate the brotherly people of Cuba”

Amid the economic crisis facing Cuba—driven by the tightening of the U.S. economic blockade, which includes restrictions on the acquisition of hydrocarbons—President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has stepped out of his retirement from public life and social media to call for extraordinary support for the Cuban people during this difficult juncture.

To this end, he called upon the citizenry to participate in a fundraising drive in support of the Cuban people, accepting deposits into the same bank account that this newspaper had previously publicized in recent days. This account belongs to the civil association *Humanidad con América Latina* (Humanity with Latin America), an initiative spearheaded by the staff and contributors of *La Jornada*.

In a message posted today on his account on the social media platform X, the former president emphasized: “I am in retirement, but it pains me deeply that they seek to exterminate—because of their ideals of freedom and their defense of sovereignty—the brotherly people of Cuba.”

Likewise, he noted: “To those who believe this is a dispute that does not concern us, I remind you of what General Cárdenas said during the invasion of Playa Girón (in 1961): ‘It is not right to advocate for our indifference toward their heroic struggle, for their fate is our own.’”

In light of the foregoing, the native of Tabasco issued a call: “Let us all make deposits into Banorte account 1358451779, held by the civil association *Humanidad con América Latina* — an account opened by citizens, writers, and journalists for the purpose of purchasing food, medicines, oil, and gasoline to aid the Cuban people. Let everyone contribute whatever they can!” During his administration, López Obrador reaffirmed the ties between Mexico and Cuba — ties that had cooled during the PAN and PRI administrations. This commitment culminated in his visit to Havana in May 2022, where he was honored by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who bestowed upon him the Order of José Martí — Cuba’s highest distinction for a foreign dignitary. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)