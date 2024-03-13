WFP warns of serious food crisis in Gaza Strip

Ramallah, Mar 13.- The Middle East currently faces the worst food crisis in its modern history following the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip, World Food Program (WFP) Regional Director Corinne Fleischer denounced.

The WFP official, in a press release, stressed that Gaza’s entire population urgently needs food assistance, and more than half a million people are facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

About the issue, Fleischer noted that the risk of famine is increasing in the coastal enclave, which is the home of 2.3 million Palestinians.

She stressed that the holy month of Ramadan has begun in the area, which is “facing an unprecedented hunger crisis in a context of conflicts, economic challenges, and climate change.”

She pointed out that in other regional countries, protracted conflicts and economic crises have turned the elemental ritual of Ramadan fasting into a harsh daily reality for millions of people.

Palestinian authorities denounced that famine in the Gaza Strip began to claim civilian lives and warned of the risks posed by the spread of malnutrition.

The World Health Organization (WHO), in turn, warned that Palestinians in northern Gaza suffer from particularly extreme malnutrition. (Taken from Prensa Latina)