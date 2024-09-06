Voices in Dominica highlight their appreciation for the deep friendsh

Roseau, Sep 6.- The mayor of Roseau, capital of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Ermine Royer expressed her appreciation for the permanent support and cooperation of Cuba in areas such as healthcare and human resources training.

In a meeting at the town hall headquarter with the ambassador of Cuba Miguel Fraga, Roger pointed out the interest in exploring new forms of cooperation in areas of priorities.

Ambassador Fraga ratified Cuba’s historical commitment to the Caribbean region and especially to Dominica and reaffirmed the willingness to continue collaborating in sectors for the development of that nation.

Diplomatic ties between both nations were established in 1996, although Cuban cooperation began in 1979, when the first students from Dominica traveled to the island.

The Eastern Caribbean island-nation is member of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and has maintained its permanent rejection of the United States blockade policy against Cuba.

Roseau is the most important city and according to the 2007 census it has a population of 16,582 inhabitants. (Taken from Prensa Latina)