Vietnam reiterates support to Cuba’s demand against blockade

In a solidarity message issued in connection with the recent exclusion of the island from the list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism, the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association welcomed the initial positive steps taken by the U.S. administration in relations with Cuba.

However, it remarked, “the U.S. government has not yet completely lifted the policy of blockade and embargo against Cuba.”

The Association’s letter recalls that during the last six decades the policy of siege and embargo against Cuba carried out by the United States seriously affected the socio-economic development of Cuba, seriously damaging the Cuban people and causing many difficulties for international trade.

It further points out that from 1992 to the present day the United Nations General Assembly has continuously and with almost absolute support passed resolutions on the need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba.

“This reflects the fact that the blockade against Cuba violates the fundamental norms of international law, international humanitarian law and the norms and principles of peaceful relations between countries”, the statement stressed.

The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association once again calls on the United States to completely lift the blockade to remove obstacles to Cuba’s economic and social development, in accordance with its aspiration and that of progressive peoples around the globe, including the U.S., the solidarity message adds.

“The Vietnamese people, together with peace-loving peoples around the world, will continue to strengthen solidarity and support the legitimate demands of the Cuban people until they become a reality,” concludes the communication, released by the People’s Representatives-Voice of the National Assembly website. (Take from Prensa Latina)