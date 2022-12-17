Russia’s Fidel Castro Foundation cooperates with an Iranian entity
Moscow, Dec 17.- Russia’s Fidel Castro Fund signed a cooperation agreement with Iran’s Documentary and Animated Film Center, the president of the Slavic nation’s research entity, Leonid Savin informed today.
The Russian academic, who is a member of the festival’s jury, gave master classes and seminars on hybrid and computer warfare, in the context of the meeting and held several conversations with different film studios globally.
Savin noted that the Russian Fidel Castro Foundation also negotiated with representatives of other study centers and organizations from Iran and other countries participating in the Tehran Documentary Film Festival.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)