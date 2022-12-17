sábado, diciembre 17, 2022
Lo último:

Radio Santa Cruz

Radio Santa Cruz

news 

Russia’s Fidel Castro Foundation cooperates with an Iranian entity

Editor Web RadioSantaCruz , , , , ,
Moscow, Dec 17.- Russia’s Fidel Castro Fund signed a cooperation agreement with Iran’s Documentary and Animated Film Center, the president of the Slavic nation’s research entity, Leonid Savin informed today.
According to what Savin told Prensa Latina, the directors of the Iranian institution showed interest in cooperating with the Fidel Castro Foundation during the international documentary film festival held in Tehran.

The Russian academic, who is a member of the festival’s jury, gave master classes and seminars on hybrid and computer warfare, in the context of the meeting and held several conversations with different film studios globally.

Savin noted that the Russian Fidel Castro Foundation also negotiated with representatives of other study centers and organizations from Iran and other countries participating in the Tehran Documentary Film Festival.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

También te puede gustar

Cuba Fair ExpoCaribe, Important Trade Promotional Event

Redacción Digital

ProCuba and ProPanama to expand trade and reciprocal investments

Redacción Digital

[:es]Chilean President Advocates for Expansion Trade Links with Cuba[:]

Redacción Digital