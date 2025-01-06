Venezuelan Parliament ratifies leadership and begins new legislature (+Photo)

Prior to the installation of the new annual period, the parliamentary authorities and deputies paid tribute in a solemn act with a floral offering before the equestrian statue of the Father of the Nation, in Plaza Simón Bolívar, in Caracas, before the people and the National Armed Forces.

The president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, when opening the new parliamentary stage, introduced special foreign guests to this day and representatives of indigenous communities and communes, as well as a group of newly elected Justices of the Peace.

At the beginning of the democratic and constitutional parliamentary installation, Rodríguez declared the session of the National Assembly installed, having the necessary quorum and proceeded to the nomination process for the election of the new Board of Directors.

The head of the Patria Block, Tania Díaz, made the ratification proposal before the 277 legislators of the current parliamentary leadership and highlighted the closing of the year 2024, which concluded “in peace and much joy, it is time for victory, and we are going for more,” she said.

Jorge Rodríguez was revalidated as president of the National Assembly; first vice president, Pedro Infante; and América Pérez as second vice president, who received the applause of the legislators at the beginning of the fifth term of office.

The legislator for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Ricardo Molina, meanwhile, made the proposal for the secretary and undersecretary that fell on the deputies María Alejandra Hernández and José Omar Molina, respectively, who were also ratified.

For the opposition bench, Juan Carlos Alvarado, president, Anyelith Tamayo, first vice president, and Alfonso Campos, second vice president, were presented for the Board of Directors, while Jesús Albornoz was nominated for secretary and Jan Mariel Villarroel as undersecretary.

In her speech, Tania Díaz deeply thanked the Venezuelan people for all their effort, kindness, hard work and for believing in Venezuela and its Revolution.

We are facing a new challenge, an electoral year and one of consolidation with a great responsibility for Parliament “because on January 10 we will receive the driver of victory, the continental leader who has the courage to lead Venezuela to the vanguard of the struggles of the people against fascism, hatred and violence,” she said.

“We are not closing a cycle, but rather opening a new one as Commander Hugo Chávez said,” she affirmed. (Take from Prensa Latina)