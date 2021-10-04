Venezuela receives 900,000 Abdala doses against Covid-19 from Cuba

Havana, Oct 4.- A shipment of 900,000 doses of Abdala vaccine from Cuba arrived in Venezuela, which will contribute to vaccinate the Venezuelan people against Covid-19.

‘New shipment of Abdala arrives to sister nation Venezuela. This morning, 900,000 doses of our Cuban vaccine arrived in Caracas to help the dear Venezuelan people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,’ experts from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) highlighted on Twitter.

It was also uncovered that on Saturday, the Healthcare Regulation Authority of Nicaragua’s Ministry of Health granted the Emergency Use Certification to the Cuban Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccines.

‘The Healthcare Regulation Authority of Nicaragua’s Ministry of Health (MINSA) provides the Emergency Use Certification to the Cuban Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccines #Soberana and #Abdala,’ leaders from BioCubaFarma company underscored on Twitter.

‘The present certification granted by the Nicaraguan Regulatory Authority indicates that the Soberana 02 and Abdala vaccines are offered as a therapeutic tool of safe access to reduce the transmissibility of the SARS-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19 disease,’ specialists from that entity pointed out.

Cuba has schemes against Covid-19 exceeding the limit established by the World Health Organization (50 percent) to be declared as vaccines; in that sense, Abdala has already received the authorization for emergency use in the country, as well as Soberana 02 for the pediatric population.

Abdala, designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the first vaccine in Latin America, showed 92.28 percent efficacy in its three-injection schedule.

Likewise, the vaccine of the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) Soberana 02, with two injections, showed 65.6 percent efficacy in its final analysis on symptomatic disease, a figure that increased after the 62 percent reported in the intermediate study.

The IFV also announced the 91.2 percent efficacy of the two-dose schedule of Soberana 02 plus one dose of Soberana Plus vaccine.

In addition to the Cuban aforementioned antigens, there are other vaccine candidates as Mambisa from CIGB, and unique for nasal application, which obtained permission from the local healthcare authorities to initiate the 2nd Phase clinical trials; and Soberana 01, from IFV.