Uruguayan industrial exports grew in August

The CIU’s monthly report shows the sales of industrial goods amounted last month to 1.5 billion dollars, an improvement of 20.7% over the same month of the previous year.

Thus, foreign sales accumulate a growth of 8.6 percent during 2024, with values of 6.653 billion dollars.

Industrial exports include manufactures of agricultural goods and those of industrial origin, including cellulose and concentrates from free trade zones, and showed an increase almost every month, except in March.

Manufactures of agricultural origin had placements in foreign markets for US$485 million.

According to the Central Bank of Uruguay, during the second quarter of the year, the Gross Domestic Product grew 3.8 percent year-on-year. (Take from Prensa Latina)