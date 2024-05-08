Putin assumes Russia’s presidency for another six years

Moscow, May 8.- Russian re-elected President Vladimir Putin started a new six-year mandate at the head of the country by taking an oath at a ceremony held in the St. Andrew’s Hall of the Kremlin this Tuesday.

The president said that as established in the Constitution, he will defend the interests of the citizens of Russia, of the current and future generations.

“Russia will be stronger and all the development plans for the country and each of the regions will be fulfilled, based on the unity of all nationalities,” the president noted.

“In this ever-changing world, we must open new horizons for Russia without neglecting the values of the people’s traditional society, and highly value order and equality to do everything possible to improve the standard of living of the population,” Putin recalled.

“I will do everything possible to maintain the trust that the country has placed in me, and I will maintain the centuries-old principles of love for the country, as befits a united and great nation, and together we will win.”

“I assure you that in the future the interests and security of the people of Russia will remain paramount for me,” the head of State concluded. (Taken from Prensa Latina)