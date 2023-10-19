Türkiye FM calls Israeli attack on Al-Ahli hospital as barbarity

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, most of the fatalities are children and women.

We strongly condemn the barbaric attack and are deeply shocked by the fact that several hundred Palestinians died and many were injured as a result of the shelling of the hospital, the official Turkish statement said.

The intention to target precisely civilians, hospitals and schools will undoubtedly be condemned in international courts and in the conscience of aggressors, the document adds.

The Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights reported past Saturday that since the beginning of the bombardment, Israeli forces have caused an average of 14 deaths per hour in Gaza and the destruction of at least 2,650 homes.

In addition, another 70,000 buildings were seriously damaged and 71 schools, 145 industrial facilities, 61 media headquarters and 18 mosques were also destroyed.

Over 2,770 people were killed and another 10,000 injured during the bombardment, which dropped close to 10,000 bombs in a few days, following an operation by the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement against several Israeli areas.

Some 1,200 dead, including half a thousand children, are believed to be still under the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza, where more than two million people live in just 360 square kilometers, now without water, electricity or food. (Taken from Prensa Latina)