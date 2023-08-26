Trip to Mozambique is endearing, Cuban President states

Díaz-Canel recalled that the 48th anniversary of bilateral relations, characterized by close ties of friendship and cooperation, will be commemorated on on August 27.

President Nyusi, in turn, confirmed the invitation from the Cuban head of State to visit Havana and participate in the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China, a major event that will take place on September 15 and 16.

Both delegations assessed current bilateral cooperation and discussed the necessary mechanisms to deepen and strengthen relations, the website of the Mozambican Presidency noted.

Díaz-Canel arrived in this capital from South Africa, where he participated in the Brics Summit on behalf of the G-77+China and met with Cuba solidarity groups.

During his stay in Mozambique, the president will visit the Assembly of the Republic and will lay a wreath in the Heroes’ Square in the city of Maputo.

He will also visit the Marcelino dos Santos Clinic, the Cuban Embassy here and the Ponta Vermelha Palace.

A meeting with Cuban collaborators who work here, representatives of solidarity movements and Cuban residents is scheduled for Saturday.

The history of cooperation between the two countries is marked by the friendship between the first Mozambican president and independence fighter, Samora Machel, and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, who visited the city of Beira in March 1977.

From those first moments to date, bilateral relations have been close.

Numerous Mozambicans have benefited from Cuba’s cooperation, both due to the contribution from Cuban aid workers in different fields of economic and social development, as well as the training of thousands of young Mozambicans in Cuba. (Take the Prensa Latina)