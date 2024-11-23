Tribute to Fidel Castro in Cuban province

The event will run from November 25 to December 4, and among its proposals is the photo exhibition to be held at the Casa-Museo La Guayabera, located on the banks of the Yayabo River and its emblematic bridge.

“The images were taken by the renowned photo artist Liborio Noval,” Fidel Díaz, a conservation specialist at the aforementioned cultural institution, told reporters.

The museum exhibits as one of the most prized pieces of its largest collection of this national garment the shirt worn by Commander-in-Chief Fidel during the 4th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.

According to the program, to which Prensa Latina had access, there will be a lecture on the life and work of Fidel Castro (1926-2016) at the Rubén Martínez Villena Provincial Library, located in the historic center of Sancti Spíritus, next Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Oscar Fernández-Morera Art Gallery, the public will be able to appreciate photographs that show various moments in the life of the eternal leader of the Cuban Revolution.

Next Monday, the Parabajitos Theater Group will stage the play “Corazón Martiano” on the city’s boulevard, while the Osvaldo Mursulí House of Culture will host a Cantata, which will feature amateur artists and members of the José Martí Brigade of Art Instructors.

Students from the Ernesto Lecuona School of Art and the Imago Vocal Choir, will perform together at the theater of the aforementioned educational institution.

In the Poetry Patio of the headquarters of the provincial Committee of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), a political-cultural gala will take place as a tribute the Commander-in-Chief and on the 66th Anniversary of the Triumph of the Cuban Revolution. (Take from Prensa Latina)