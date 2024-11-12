Cuban president announces upcoming visit to eastern province

Havana, November 12 .- President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced this Monday that he will return to Guantánamo this week to check on the recovery efforts in the eastern Cuban province, affected by the ravages of Hurricane Oscar.

On his profile on the social network X, the Cuban leader stated that the work to repair the damage caused by the meteor there has not stopped.

Along with the checks we do daily on the situation in the western provinces after the passage of Hurricane Rafael, we specify how things are going in San Antonio, Imías, Maisí and Baracoa (Guantanamo municipalities most affected by Oscar).

Cuba is making efforts to recover from the damage caused by two meteorological events that hit its territory recently: Oscar in the east, and the intense hurricane Rafael, which affected the western territory with category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale (out of five).

The eastern region was also hit by earthquakes of magnitude 6.0 and 6.7 the day before, and their aftershocks damaged infrastructure, caused partial collapses in homes and stairs, and cracked walls.

They also caused damage to electrical and communications networks, among other damages. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)