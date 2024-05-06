Tajik president to attend Victory Day in Moscow

Dushanbe, May 6.- The president of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, said that he will attend the commemoration of the anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).

Rahmon said that he will participate in the Victory Day celebration in Moscow and in an informal meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), at the invitation of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

In a telephone conversation between the two leaders that took place this Friday, Putin invited Rahmon to attend both events.

Therefore, the activities in Dushanbe on the occasion of the 89th anniversary of Victory Day will be celebrated on May 8, commented the office of the president of Tajikistan.

Every year, Russia and most of the countries that were part of the Soviet Union celebrate on May 9 the triumph over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War that broke out June 22, 1941, with the Germany’s invasion of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), and ended with the capitulation of the Nazi regime.

Germany’s unconditional surrender, which ended World War II on the European continent, was sealed on May 8, 1945, when it was already May 9 in Moscow. (Taken from Prensa Latina)