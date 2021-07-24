Support for Cuba grows in Connecticut, U.S.

Washington, Jul 24.- Support for Cuba in its fight against the blockade is growing in the state of Connecticut, in the United States, Jose Oro, member of the board of directors of the No Embargo Movement (NEMO), said.

The work is taking hold in New Haven and Hartford, the state capital, the two largest and most populous metropolitan areas in Connecticut, in New England, Oro explained to Prensa Latina.

The unity of several pacifist organizations, of advocates of the Latino community’s rights, of progressive students groups, of minorities has already been achieved, he commented.

The NEMO leader added that on Thursday night, a rally in favor of Cuba was held in front of the headquarters of the Judicial Power in the city of New Haven.

The meeting was attended by Henry Lowendorf, president of the Greater New Haven Peace Council, and John Jairo Lugo, vice president of Latin Unity, who agreed that the blockade is a crime against humanity and must stop.

They emphasized that the riots that occurred in Cuba were a consequence of situation caused by that same unilateral blockade of more than 60 years, in conjunction now with the Covid-19 pandemic.

They mentioned Cuba’s effort to obtain its own vaccines to immunize its population. In that regard, they noted the achievement of several vaccine candidates, one of them, Abdada, is already a vaccine.

No other country in Latin America has been able to develop a vaccine against Covid-19, they said. (Prensa Latina)